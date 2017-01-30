The Pointe awaiting approval to begin phase two

The Pointe, by developer Neworld One Bay Street, is awaiting the appropriate regulatory approval to begin phase two of the project after finishing its anchor development, an almost 900-vehicle parking garage and retail structure. The Pointe is a $250 million project, featuring a 200-room residential component and an 80-slip marina next to the Hilton.

According to The Pointe’s director of communications, Kendeno Knowles, the retail spaces at the lower level of the parking garage are already 99 percent leased. It is not yet known when those spaces will open, as their dates are contingent upon the timelines of the lessees.

The garage at The Pointe was officially opened in October and underwent its first big test for the New Year’s Day and Boxing Day Junkanoo Parades, when Neworld offered parking. The offer was oversubscribed, according to Manager for Parking Khamal Rolle.

Rolle said the biggest selling point for the garage was that it offered secured parking for Junkanoo patrons. He added that people were floored by the modernity of the garage and praised it as having a "Miami feel".

Rolle said there have already been many requests for annual parking passes and designated spaces, which are pegged at $1,700 and $2,200 respectively.

Knowles said several of the parking spaces have been "grandfathered", thanks to the commerce center currently existing in the British Colonial Hilton. But, Rolle said they are on the "cusp of getting a lot of people".

"We got a lot of positive feedback," Knowles said. "Many people didn't realize how state-of-the-art it is."

Neworld has focused on redeveloping and beautifying the spaces around the parking garage, and recently created a green space across the street from the garage called Princess Anne Park. The company has plans to assist in the redevelopment of Junkanoo Beach as well, Guardian Business understands.

"It's important people don't lose sight of what the project means for downtown and the country," said Knowles.

"When you look at its (downtown and the British Colonial Hilton) history and how it's evolved, this revitalization is necessary. The Pointe is only the beginning, and through The Pointe will be the catalyst for the revitalization. This project is just absolutely necessary."



