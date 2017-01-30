KPMG stands ‘firmly’ behind economic assessment report

Despite a wave of criticism over KPMG's economic assessment report on National Health Insurance (NHI), the accounting firm told Guardian Business in a statement yesterday that it stands "firmly" behind the report's conclusions and welcomes "constructive discussion" with interested parties. And while some observers argued that the report's calculations did not consider the current fiscal health of the country, KPMG disagreed.

Further, KPMG dispelled the notion of having a conflict of interest, given the firm's position as a leading consultant on the country's development of universal healthcare (UHC).

In a bid to defend the report, written in collaboration with Cambridge Econometrics, Partner and Head of Advisory for KPMG (Bahamas) Simon Townend, and Chairman and Partner of KPMG's Global Health Practice Mark Britnell, made it clear that the report was published “independently” of the government.

The KPMG executives also shed light on how certain key statistics were derived and addressed the concerns that many have over the validity of the report’s numbers.

The report stated that the primary care phase of NHI could contribute nearly $500 million per year to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2040, while generating $110 million in additional tax receipts as early as 2035, based on current rates of taxation.

However, subsequent to the report's publication, observers expressed what they deemed to be flaws in KPMG’s projections.

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA), for example, wrote: “The KPMG paper fails to reference the significant fiscal challenges faced by The Bahamas… No reference was made to the negative and stunted growth environment within The Bahamas over the last four years.”

But, according to KPMG, it did not overlook the current economic situation of the country.

“We note that some commentators feel we have ignored the current economic situation, but this fails to appreciate that any economic impact study is, of necessity, long term,” the firm said.

“Sustainable health gains across populations takes many years (especially in The Bahamas which has, for the example, very high levels of diabetes) and longitudinal analysis is therefore required. Indeed, better population health is a fundamental pillar of any economy’s development and NHI in The Bahamas will, like it has in many other countries, act as a catalyst for change and improved health outcomes for the population as a whole.”

KPMG went on to discuss the dispute over the report’s numbers.

It said the report is “entirely consistent” and “complementary to” several renowned organizations, all of which “unanimously” suggested that the introduction of UHC would lead to a healthier population, ultimately having “multiple beneficial impacts”.

The World Bank, the World Health Organization, the World Innovation Summit for Health and The Lancet medical journal are organizations mentioned by KPMG.

“In our research and based on the various studies by these organizations, we have seen the estimated economic impacts of better health on GDP, ranging from two percent to 12 percent," the statement said.

“Our report conservatively suggests that GDP growth in The Bahamas, due to better population health, will be 4.8 percent by 2040, thus suggesting that better health will lead to better national wealth.”

KPMG pointed out that this is the first time any such report on the economic impact of universal health coverage in The Bahamas has been written.

“We take pride in our professional independence and have been established in The Bahamas for over 50 years, with close to 100 dedicated staff," said KPMG.

"As such we were able to bring global and deep local expertise and knowledge along with the input of professional and recognized international economists to our report.”



