NPL provides assistance to Great Commission Ministries International

In 2016, New Providence Life (NPL) shared the loving and giving spirit of its employees by pledging to help support Great Commission Ministries International (GCMI). GCMI is a charity whose mission is to bring reconciliation, restoration and hope to those affected by poverty, crime, drug abuse and broken relationships.

In addition to helping with food for GCMI, NPL’s staff assisted with the GCMI children’s program, the Save the Children Club. The club teaches children from a biblical perspective, through praise and worship, prayer and Bible stories. The aim of the club is to instill good moral principles and build good character among the inner-city children who participate in the program.

NPL also hosted a back-to-school mini-fair In August 2016 and distributed school supplies to kids in need.

In December 2016, NPL donated a check to help provide a Christmas lunch for patrons of GCMI.

For more information about how you can help Great Commission Ministries, call (242) 325-5801 or email them at info@gcmglobal.org.



