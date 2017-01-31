Matterport: The future of real estate

It has long been known that photographs help sell a property. They are often the first glimpse of a space that people who are beginning the search for a home or commercial property will have. However, there is a new technology that is taking real estate listings to another level: Matterport.

A Matterport Space, or a 3D Space, is a complete three-dimensional model of a space. You can now “walk” through a building – a house, condo, office complex – and experience it as if you were there in VR (virtual reality).

The statistics vary, but the general consensus amongst industry experts is that these days the majority of home searches begin online. Buyers browse through listings, scroll through photos and then contact a real estate agent to arrange a tour of the properties that they would like to see more of. Matterport takes this a step further. You are virtually placed inside the space with the freedom to look around yourself. This technology is shaking up the Bahamian real estate market, with companies such as Bahamas Realty investing in the Matterport camera and embedding the tours on websites.

How it works

The Matterport camera is fairly simple to use. It sits atop a tripod and connects to an iPad via Wi-Fi. It scans the space using infrared photography. The camera recognizes its own location within a space based on previous scans, so it can piece together all sides of a piece of furniture that it remembers having seen from a different perspective. The Matterport technology will stitch together all the scans and produce the virtual model within a few hours, generating a link that can be embedded on a real estate website. Users navigate through the 3D model on a desktop, mobile device, or even using a VR headset like Google Cardboard or Oculus Rift.

A game changer

While impressive, the most exciting thing about Matterport isn’t the technology behind it. It’s that prospective buyers can now tour a property on their own terms from anywhere in the world, even if they can’t actually be there. While videos and slideshows guide you through a property following a set path, Matterport tours let you walk through the space as though you are in the room – look up, look down, go forward or backward, through doors and up stairs without ever leaving your seat. For overseas buyers moving to The Bahamas this is a game changer because they won’t need to go look at the property in person in order to get a true sense of the space. They can now do a virtual walkthrough and get an idea of the home that is dimensionally accurate to 99 percent.

We believe that giving clients the ability to tour a property in 3D is the future of real estate and many of the most popular online property search websites agree. Both LuxuryRealEstate.com and Zillow.com have begun integrating Matterport models on their listings pages, and this past summer, AirBNB began a pilot project testing out the 3D tours for vacation rentals in California.

• Check out BahamasRealty.com to view our Matterport 3D tours yourself.



