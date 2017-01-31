Bahamas, U.S. sign $11.8M AUTEC agreement

The Bahamas and the United States yesterday renewed an agreement for the Americans to continue to operate the AUTEC (Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center) base in Andros, in an $11.8 million rental agreement.

The new agreement includes a four percent increase in the cost of rent for the Andros property.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Lisa Johnson, who joined Minister of Immigration and Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell at the signing event, said AUTEC sustained $50 million worth of damage after the passage of Hurricane Matthew. Despite this, the base was able to assist the Andros community with aid following the storm.

Mitchell said The Bahamas looks forward to the continued support and cooperation between The Bahamas and the United states, and touted the AUTEC agreement as an important treaty for defense in the western world.

“This is very important for the defense arrangements for the western world and the testing, which goes on there, but I think also for the local Andros community which AUTEC supports, and I look forward to continued co-operation between the two countries,” said Mitchell.

Johnson echoed similar sentiments, adding that she recently visited the base and met with its new commander who arrived shortly before Hurricane Matthew passed through The Bahamas. According to Johnson, the base employs about 200 Bahamians.

Mitchell explained that the base has been active since the initial agreement between The Bahamas and U.S. was signed in 1981. He said in 2000 an implementing arrangement was signed between the two countries that required the agreement to be renewed every five years. The most recent agreement ended on January 26, and the agreement signed yesterday will remain in effect until January 25, 2022.

AUTEC has been the subject of scrutiny over the years, after dead marine mammals washed up on the shores of several islands. AUTEC was questioned about its testing of underwater sonar, which environmentalists believed may have killed the animals, but it was never found responsible for the deaths.



