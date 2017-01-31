Smith outlines impact of foreign direct investment decline

Former Minister of State for Finance James Smith explained to Guardian Business yesterday the importance of foreign direct investment (FDI) and how its decline in the past four years has led to an increase in foreign debt.

The inflow of FDI has slumped over the past four years, from 970.5 million in 2011 to 104.1 million in 2015, according to the balance of payments sheet in The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ Quarterly Statistical Digest for November 2016.

“FDIs can come in a variety of ways – the construction of a condo, a hotel or even the purchase of a second home,” said Smith.

“The inflow of FDIs tends to offset our imports – the foreign currency we use for imports. The capital account basically closes the gap on the current account because we import much more than we export, generally,” said Smith

“When FDIs fall, it is a very important element in that equation, and you would see the impact usually in a fall off in reserves,” he said.

However, Smith pointed out that foreign reserves have managed to remain relatively high, despite a decrease in FDIs over the years.

“I think the government has been borrowing foreign exchange, because you see an increase over the years, in the foreign component in foreign debt,” he said.

Smith suggested that the percentage of foreign debt to total debt has seen an increase.







