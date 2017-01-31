Scotiabank consolidating back office support and collections

Almost two years after closing several branches throughout The Bahamas, Scotiabank is undergoing another restructuring that could mean the loss of some jobs within the “back office support and collections” areas of the bank, Guardian Business understands.

Scotiabank released a statement yesterday to Guardian Business outlining the bank’s position, and explaining that it needs to consolidate those portions of its operations in The Bahamas and integrate them into its Caribbean shared services hub, in order to increase efficiency and improve customer service.

“A focus priority for Scotiabank globally is to be better organized to serve its customers while reducing structural costs,” the statement said.

“This consolidation will achieve efficiencies by standardizing processes and optimizing the use of resources. It will also enable economies of scale by reducing cost of execution and processing. Ultimately, it will improve the quality of support to retail and commercial customers, achieving a consistent high customer experience level.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we have taken time to consider these changes in a careful way, being sensitive to the effects for our employees.”

Guardian Business received information last week that Scotiabank offered

separation packages to several of its staff members from the back office support and collections departments. Sources, who did not want to be named, said at least 13 people received letters. However, this paper could not independently identify whether or not these individuals took the packages and left the company.

Scotiabank did not offer a comment regarding the reported packages offered to staff.

However the bank’s statement said: “Throughout this transition our focus will remain on supporting our employees through this change. Like any business, the bank has to evolve and make adjustments to remain competitive and to serve its clients effectively and efficiently.”

Back in 2015, the bank closed branches on Long Island, Eleuthera and New Providence, leaving 50 people out of work.

Despite these changes, Scotiabank touted its long history in the region and insisted that it is going nowhere.

“Scotiabank has been in the Caribbean for over 125 years and is the leading bank in the region,” the bank’s statement said. “We remain committed to serving our customers in the region.”



