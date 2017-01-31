Halkitis outlines pros and cons of Fiscal Responsibility Act

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis gave no assurances yesterday that the government would implement a Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), and argued that its implementation could leave the government’s hands tied in certain circumstances, such as natural disasters.

New Zealand value-added tax (VAT) consultant Don Brash in 2014 recommended that the government implement an FRA prior to VAT to help build public confidence in the tax and the government’s usage of its revenue. Ultimately an FRA would help to ensure transparency and accountability in regard to government spending and tax revenue.

Halkitis appeared as a guest on the Guardian Radio talk show “The Revolution” yesterday with host Juan McCartney, where he explained the downfalls of implementing an FRA.

He acknowledged that an FRA is a major component to reforming fiscal accountability, but studies have provided both the positives and negatives of the legislation.

“We had the International Monetary Fund (IMF) help us with a study. What they said to us is it has its merits, but there are also drawbacks to it,” said Halkitis.

He explained that the act limits the amount of money a government can spend. “The only difficulty is when you become so restricted, you limit your ability to react,” he said.

An example of a drawback, according to Halkitis, is accessing relief funding in the context of The Bahamas experiencing a hurricane.

Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has promised to introduce an FRA if the party is successful in the next general election.

Minnis said the act would hold the government accountable for money collected by taxpayers.

Halkitis pointed out that, despite there being no FRA in place, the government created and is in the process of executing its

medium-term fiscal consolidation plan.

He said the plan provides an outline of government’s spending objectives, allowing the public to see what revenue is generated and what expenses are incurred. “We feel that it works as an imposed discipline,” he said.

The minister also said the government could look at earmarking government revenue that goes into the consolidated fund.

“It’s a point we can look at,” said Halkitis.



