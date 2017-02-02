Key hotel properties on Paradise Island to close for renovations

Key properties on Paradise Island will soon close for renovations, and others closed previously for renovations will remain closed until summer, Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu revealed yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's Caribbean Marketplace, taking place at the Atlantis resort, she explained that the RIU hotel will be closing "imminently" to begin extensive renovations and is slated to reopen by the summer.

She also explained that Atlantis has closed its Coral Towers for extensive renovations and it is slated to begin reopening in phases by April.

Jibrilu said Atlantis' Beach Tower is now all-inclusive. It is Atlantis's first all-inclusive resort offering.

"To have a mix of all-inclusive in the Atlantis resort is really a great thing," she said.

Jibrilu added that Atlantis has carried out a phased reopening of all its renovation projects. Prime Minister Perry Christie recently praised the $2 billion refinancing and continued refurbishment of Atlantis, and its alliance with Marriott, "which is yielding significant new business for the resort". He said the resort property has enjoyed numerous concessions during its undertakings.

When the RIU reopens by the summer, Paradise island will have three all-inclusive properties, two being adult-only properties.

Jibrilu added that the One and Only Ocean Club continues to carry out renovations, which it had started prior to the passage of Hurricane Matthew and continues to conduct construction due to hurricane damage.

"We're excited to see that opening up at the end of the second quarter," said Jibrilu.

She said the Warwick, on the south side of Paradise Island, opened its four-star property at the end of October. "They are very clever with the things they have done... simple little touches and the eye for detail," said Jibrilu.

She was speaking to the property's additions that appeal to its European clientele, like universal power adapters standard in the rooms. The Warwick all-inclusive, adult property includes six restaurants.



