Heads of agreement for The Pointe tabled

Government tabled the heads of agreement for the $200 million The Pointe development yesterday, revealing it would be granting between 400 and 500 work permits for foreign labor and requiring 70 percent Bahamian labor on the project.

The issuance of work permits and the number of foreign workers who have already worked on phase one of The Pointe development continue to be bones of contention surrounding the resort, as questions have arisen regarding the ratio of foreign to Bahamian labor.

The heads of agreement does, however, call for the parties "through mutual agreement" to "vary their employment ration if it becomes necessary for earlier completion".

Neworld One Bay Street, the developer of the project, has agreed to employ 200 Bahamians at the peak of construction and have 500 permanent jobs when the development is complete, according to the agreement.

At the moment, Neworld employs, through its acquisition of the British Colonial Hilton, 277 people.

The agreement calls for the construction of a three-story building for retail shops, a multi-purpose performing arts center, nightclub and rooftop bar, a movie theater with up to six screens, a 100-boat slip marina and eight restaurants, among other amenities.

It also calls for a short-term lease for temporary housing for foreign construction employees, who may, according to the terms of the agreement, be brought in from the Baha Mar site. The agreement also allows for China Construction America (CCA), the firm building The Pointe, to move its equipment from the Baha Mar site – its other development – to The Pointe’s Bay Street site.

The concessions given to Neworld consist of those allowable under the Hotels Encouragement Act and the City of Nassau Revitalization Act, while construction is being carried out.

Government has agreed to complete certain infrastructure upgrades, including road fixes where there is flooding, and the consideration of traffic flow changes that would benefit the property's retail offerings.

The government requires The Pointe to enter into discussions with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, to develop "a list of Bahamian suppliers of quality goods, materials and food supplies to international standards, subject to competitive terms, price and quality consistent with the operation of a high-class resort”.



