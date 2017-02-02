Davis: Between 200 and 500 rooms to open at Baha Mar by April 21

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) President Graeme Davis, speaking to local and international media at the Caribbean Hotel Tourism Association's Caribbean Marketplace, being held at Atlantis yesterday, said the Baha Mar resort's two largest towers, which will be run by Grand Hyatt, could have between 200 and 500 rooms open at Baha Mar’s soft opening date of April 21.

The mega resort property received more than 9,000 job applications in just two weeks for its 1,500 open

positions. The recruitment arm of Baha Mar is set to begin callbacks of applicants, and inevitably bring on the property's first big group of hires since it went into liquidation.

Davis also revealed yesterday that the Royal Blue Jack Nicklaus signature golf course could be open by March and that SLS could open its tower by the third quarter of 2017 – in September or October. He added that all of the property's pools will be open by April 21, as well as an animal sanctuary and the property's show lake – a water feature said to rival the fountain shows of Las Vegas.

"We will be projecting imagery and movie shows right on the water features around the show lake," he said.



