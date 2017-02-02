Concerns raised after CTFE president suggests Baha Mar deal has yet to close

Yesterday concerns were again raised over the sealed agreement made by government with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) regarding the sale of Baha Mar, after CTFE President Graeme Davis suggested to international media during a tour of the resort on Tuesday that the deal has yet to "close".

The concerns began after Prime Minister Perry Christie announced in December that the property has been sold to CTFE, but lamented that he could not reveal the terms of the agreement with the Hong Kong-based conglomerate, because its principals asked that the information be sealed by the courts.

Davis’ statement to the media has raised a red flag and the eyebrows of many people who thought the sale of the property had been completed. Though Christie has consistently proclaimed that there are still parts of the agreement that have to be finalized – he would not say what they are – there had not been a suggestion that the sale was not complete until Davis' pronouncement on Tuesday.

Davis told members of the international media: "We've made commitments to The Bahamas, to the government and to the [Export-Import Bank of China], that we would open the project even before we close."

Yesterday, Baha Mar Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert “Sandy” Sands sought to clarify Davis' position, saying: "We have signed a definitive agreement to purchase the shares of Perfect Luck,” a special purpose vehicle owned by the Export-Import Bank of China.

"The closing of this purchase will be finalized once CCA (China Construction America) completes the construction of the project.

"In the interim, we have agreed to take possession and operate portions of the resort as it is completed. As such, we anticipate being in a position to undertake a soft opening of rooms within the resort - the Grand Hyatt, the casino, the golf course and the conference center – as of April 21, 2017."

However, questions arose over what kind of deal was struck between the government and CTFE, where the company would agree to invest $200 million without formally completing the purchase of the entire property.

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement Peter Turnquest, told Guardian Business yesterday that based on the pronouncements of Prime Minister Perry Christie, it seems CTFE is under some kind of "active contract", and that it would close "in some form or another". However, he questioned the amount of money ponied up by CTFE to facilitate a deal that might be only partially complete.

"It is interesting that they would invest so much and make such a commitment before the deal is done," said Turnquest. "It is also interesting to note the proposed timing of the promised opening date... just before elections. The question must be asked if this is a quid pro quo."

It was recently revealed that CCA had been given a value-added tax exemption on construction, meaning the country would forgo millions in tax revenues.

Attorney General Allyson-Maynard Gibson explained to Guardian Business yesterday that government's priority has been to see Baha Mar completed and opened.

"As was always our priority, the government of The Bahamas made every effort to see to it that Baha Mar is completed, opened and operated successfully whilst ensuring that all Bahamian employees and entrepreneurs were paid, who would have had no hope of receiving payment under the Chapter 11 in Delaware," she said.

"This is the usual structure of transactions of this type. The transaction is structured so that EXIM and CCA are funding the completion of the project; CTFE is opening, operating and spending over $200 million dollars to improve the project to Rosewood and Hyatt standards, all while as the transaction is completed.

"CTFE is now recruiting over 1,500 Bahamians to open and operate the convention hotels, the casino, and the golf course in April 2017 in addition to marketing and future expansion."



