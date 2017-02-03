Details of public-private partnership for new Road Traffic Dept. HQ revealed

The Road Traffic Department (RTD) will remain at its temporary location at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium until the $24.5 million project to create a new headquarters for the department is completed at the end of 2018.

The project to create the new RTD is a public-private partnership (PPP) between the government and BFG PPP Ventures I Limited (PPP1), which was “formed specifically to facilitate a public-private partnership venture with the government of The Bahamas”, according to the company’s business plan acquired by The Guardian. The company expects to achieve an average net income of $2.5 million, during the term of the agreement, to be used to service the debt obtained to finance the project.

“The government of The Bahamas has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company to acquire a parcel of land with an existing structure and renovate and construct, fit and furnish, and complete administrative activities related to development of the new administration building and vehicle inspection center for the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation’s Road Traffic Department (RTD) for the island of New Providence,” the plan states.

“The planned activities are scheduled to begin in November 2016 with expected completion December 2018. Upon completion, PPP1 will lease the property to the RTD for a period of 10 years. At the end of the 10-year period, PPP1 will sell the facility to the government of The Bahamas for a nominal amount.”

According to PPP1, it will oversee the maintenance of the property during the 10-year lease of the facility to the government. BFG Project Management Ltd. (BFGPM), a Bahamian limited company, will be contracted to perform all aspects of the operational execution of the project, including property management when the building is turned over to the RTD.

The board of directors, which includes Cyprian A. Gibson, Peter T. Carey and Julian J. Rolle, has entered into an agreement with government that will require the treasury to issue $24.5 million of Bahamas government promissory notes and advance an interest payment of $2.45 million “to facilitate acquisition and soft cost expenditures related to the project”.

The business plan revealed that PPP1 will have complete control over the project schedule and will be allowed to veto any expenditures and activities that could impact the project’s budget or schedule.

The company hopes for the new RTD facility to become a “showcase” public services delivery facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities.

The development will include a world-class, 30,000-square-foot administrative facility, vehicle inspection bays with full car lifts, and accommodations for a state-of-the-art information technology system. It will also include four main buildings: a main administration complex, a technical support and facilities management building, a vehicle inspection center, and storage and maintenance areas.

“Our team has extensive experience in property management and facility leasing operations including previous lessor-lessee arrangements with the government of The Bahamas for offices and operational centers for agencies, ranging from the Ministry of Tourism to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas,” the PPP1 business plan said.



