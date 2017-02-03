Sunwing laments ‘lack of cooperation’ in negotiations with Hutchison Whampoa

While Sunwing Travel Group’s frustrations remain high with former landlord Hutchison Whampoa after Sunwing pulled out as the operator for Memories Grand Bahama, the company remains committed to operating on the island.

With Memories no longer operating the hotel property, hundreds of jobs were made redundant amid a challenged economy on Grand Bahama.

Sunwing said yesterday it is “disappointed” with Hutchison’s “lack of cooperation” in facilitating a “successful hotel operation”.

But the company still expressed hope to return as the hotel’s operator. “In the event that the Bahamian government can propose a practical deal, the Sunwing Travel Group would be delighted to return to the island in the capacity of a hotel operator,” Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts, A Sunwing subsidiary, told Guardian Business in a statement yesterday.

“The Sunwing Travel Group will continue operating in Grand Bahama and supporting the tourism economy through its Canadian and U.S. tour operations as well as Sunwing Airlines, bringing dedicated airlift, retail support, hotel agreements and ground transportation,” Blue Diamond said.

In a statement sent to the press on Wednesday, Sunwing revealed that it would not be continuing its hotel operations on Grand Bahama.

“In January, it was reported in the Bahamian press that the government and Sunwing had agreed to co-invest sums to restore Memories and secure its earliest reopening.

“Sunwing sought the hotel owner’s consent for such restoration but regrettably, the owner attempted to impose exorbitant conditions that were totally unacceptable to Sunwing and would be to any other potential tenant,” Sunwing claimed.

Blue Diamond said yesterday that it was not at liberty to discuss the specific terms of its agreement with Hutchison Whampoa.

“We can confirm that we remain very frustrated and disappointed with their lack of cooperation towards what we understood to be a common goal of facilitating a successful hotel operation,” Blue Diamond said.

A prospective buyer for the resort has yet to be announced. But late last year, the prime minister revealed that Hutchison hired a company to “superintend” the search for a potential buyer for three major hotel properties on Grand Bahama.

The hotel assets are Lighthouse Pointe, the Grand Lucayan Beach & Golf Resort, and Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort.



