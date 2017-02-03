IDB report laments inadequately trained workforce

Despite a significant amount of money spent by the Bahamian government on education, a report examined the chilling reality of the country’s low employable human skills, which remain one of the greatest concerns plaguing the ease of doing business.

The report also suggested that labor mobility laws should be reformed in order to allow skilled workers from within and outside the region to join the workforce.

An Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) publication penned by Allan Wright, country economist for The Bahamas at the IDB, used previous studies to prescribe necessary actions to improve the ease of doing business. The report outlined four concerns: “Inadequately trained workforce or low employable human skills; the socioeconomic impact of rising crime, theft, and disorder on the activity of firms; difficulty of accessing finance; and related costs and governance environment”.

The report noted that government efforts to improve education did not warrant adequate skills among the workforce.

“Despite the level of spending on education, recently just 50 percent of students received a graduation certificate. The Vision 2040 report, which outlines the national development plan, indicated that large portions of the workforce remain unskilled, lacking basic literacy,

numeracy and soft skills to contribute to national development.

“It is small wonder that almost 32 percent of firms complain that an inadequately trained labor force is one of the central issues they face, with roughly 37 percent of firms offering formal training to their recruited staff,” the author wrote.

The report pointed out that The Bahamas spends approximately 13 percent of its total budget on education.

“The school system has over 250 schools, including the renamed College of the Bahamas, now upgraded to university status,” the report stated.

“The government of The Bahamas, through the Ministry of Education has used the INSPIRE1 program, aimed at improving educational quality at the early, secondary and special assistance levels.

“The results have been encouraging, and complement current reforms to strengthen training of the workforce by the establishment of vocational programs through the newly formed National Training Agency.”

The report acknowledged that the government programs made some “significant strides towards correcting the problem of an inadequately trained workforce in the medium and long term”.

“However, some labor mobility laws may need to be reformed, allowing skilled workers from within and outside the region to join the workforce within the short term,” the report added.



