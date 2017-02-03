Russell: GB open for business, despite withdrawal of Sunwing from Memories

Grand Bahama is still open for business, despite grim news received on Wednesday that the operator of a large resort had pulled out of its operational agreement.

Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board Russell Miller, speaking at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Marketplace on Wednesday, said Grand Bahama should not be “discounted” at the moment. However, Sunwing Travel Group has pulled out of Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort after negotiations with its landlord, Hutchison Whampoa, collapsed this week.

“We are open and we are operational,” said Miller. “We had some setbacks with some of the hotels under renovation but we are open, and we are taking and accepting visitors.”

Russell said Grand Bahama is continuing to improve post-Hurricane Matthew, as it was the island hardest hit during the passage of the storm.

“Since then, tourism has worked feverishly to get back to the business of operating our island,” he said. “Smaller properties are welcoming visitors.”

Russell released a list of hotels and resorts on Grand Bahama that he infers will keep tourism ticking for the second capital with the Grand Lucayan remaining closed and now with uncertainty looming over the Memories property.

He explained that Lighthouse Pointe, Fortuna, Old Bahama Bay Resort and Marina, Island Seas Resort, Pelican Bay, Royal Islander Hotel, Flamingo Bay Hotel, Bell Channel Inn, and Sunrise

Resort and Marina, are all open for business. He said Castaways Resort is expected to open next month after undergoing repairs following Hurricane Matthew.

Russell also explained that the beach access adjacent to the Grand Lucayan that was temporarily closed for renovations has now been reopened after repairs were completed.

Despite Sunwing’s departure from Memories, Russell explained that the company’s presence will still be felt on the island, along with its subsidiary Vacation Express, which will operate a summer program providing airlift from 11 U.S. states. He added that Delta recently increased its service from Atlanta to a daily schedule.

“We are continuing with further discussion with other airlines for airlift into the island,” he said.

“Scheduled ferry service from Ft. Lauderdale and cruise service from West Palm Beach has proven the strength needed to restore hope to our tourism economy.”



