LOC chairman touts economic benefits of beach soccer stadium

The new $4 million beach soccer stadium being built at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge is set to spur a wealth of economic activity for The Bahamas, even after the country hosts the 2017 International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Beach Soccer World Cup in April, according to Jeffrey Beckles, chairman of the FIFA World Cup's local organizing committee (LOC).

There has already been a number of inquiries from Bahamian companies regarding the use of the stadium when it is complete and the Beach Soccer World Cup has ended, according to Beckles.

"There is a corporate component to our plans," he said.

"We are having discussions with contenders from corporate Bahamas about naming rights. These businesses understand the value that the stadium adds not only to the development of sports in the country, but also the economic value of a state-of-the-art, 3,500-seat stadium that is suitable for multiple uses.

"[The stadium] is a $4 million investment in the country with both short-term and long-term returns. In fact, the immediate short-term economic impact is anticipated to be many times more than the initial investment."

Beckles said the FIFA event will be different from any other competitive event the country has ever hosted, as it will be the longest one ever hosted in The Bahamas. There are expected to be 10 days of play, "which accounts for about 2,500 broadcast hours", he said. "It will be seen by more than 250 million people around the world and across six continents, generating millions of dollars in advertising exposure for The Bahamas."

The participating teams will arrive in The Bahamas two weeks prior to the start of the 10-day tournament, resulting in one month of event-generated revenue for service providers in the hospitality industry, such as transportation providers, restaurants, tour operators and retailers, according to Beckles.

“More importantly, we are investing in Bahamians as the LOC is 100 percent Bahamian,” he said.

"We are investing in the skills development of Bahamians so that, as we attract additional events, our knowledge base is consistent with our growth.

"In so doing, we are creating job and career opportunities for Bahamians, who will then be able to tap into the local and global event management business at various levels, including event management, logistics, ground transportation, foreign languages, accounting, procurement, food and beverage management, catering, planning, even as simple as laundry services."

The Bahamas has the privilege of not only hosting the Beach Soccer World Cup, but also boasts having the largest permanent structure ever constructed for a FIFA beach soccer event. And it is being constructed as a multiple use arena in order to increase the possibility of its use for a variety of events beyond FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

"There is already substantial enthusiasm from various local and regional organizations to hold events in the near future," said Beckles.

"Discussions are in progress regarding diverse beach-oriented entertainment, including concerts and sporting events, like beach soccer within the CONCACAF region.

"We also have been having discussions around hosting beach volleyball events with American teams. Importantly, the stadium will also be used as a training facility for our national beach soccer teams."



