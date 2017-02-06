591 jobs impacted by withdrawal of Sunwing from Memories

With Sunwing Travel Group pulling out as the operator for Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort in Grand Bahama, nearly 600 jobs were affected. This number represents much more than what was previously reported in another daily newspaper.

Blue Diamond, a subsidiary of Sunwing, told Guardian Business over the weekend that 591 employees were affected by the closure of the resort.

However, it was reported last week Thursday by another local newspaper that, “Informed sources suggested the number of jobs to go was around 400”. Guardian Business confirms that this number was underestimated.

Sunwing reported last week: “We are making arrangements to pay out applicable redundancy pay for our employees and will be reaching out to our employees in the coming days.”

Hutchison Whampoa owns three major hotel properties on Grand Bahama, but two of them remain out of operation since the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

Memories accounted for nearly 500 rooms in room inventory on Grand Bahama.

Over the past few months, Guardian Business reported that Memories’ managing company remained “frustrated” with the lack of cooperation from Hutchison Whampoa to open the resort in a timely manner.

But last week Sunwing sought to dispel concerns over the fate of the resort in a statement sent to the press.

“In January, it was reported in the Bahamian press that the government and Sunwing had agreed to co-invest sums to restore the Memories and secure its earliest reopening. Sunwing sought the hotel owner’s consent for such restoration, but regrettably, the owner attempted to impose exorbitant conditions that were totally unacceptable to Sunwing and would be to any other potential tenant,” said Sunwing.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has asserted the government's intent to continue discussions this week with Hutchison and Sunwing to arrive at a successful conclusion.



