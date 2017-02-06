Myers: Fiscal Responsibility Act would deter irresponsible fiscal behavior

Chairman of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) Robert Myers has asserted the need for a Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), adding that the government’s current fiscal consolidation plan is “simply not enough” to improve what he claims is a “fiscal imbalance” within the economy.

Myers told Guardian Business in a statement that an FRA would deter “irresponsible fiscal behavior” and support “accountable financial policy”.

His comments came in response to Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis, who gave no assurances last week, while appearing as a guest on a Guardian Radio talk show, that the government would implement an FRA and argued that its implementation could leave the government’s hands tied in certain circumstances, such as natural disasters.

Myers said “despite Minister Halkitis’ reservations about the legislation”, an FRA would also “bolster good governance”.

He noted that a coordinated call for an FRA could be traced to the period leading up to the development and implementation of value-added tax (VAT).

“All research and attending consultants, including the government’s own consultants from New Zealand, asserted that fiscal reform and freedom of information should be implemented immediately following VAT’s enactment if The Bahamas was to eliminate the deficit, reduce the national debt, foster confidence and ensure the continued success of the nation,” said Myers.

“More critically, the government has failed to use VAT revenue for the purpose with which it was intended, namely to eliminate the deficit and pay down debt. This is the specific purpose behind the implementation of a Fiscal Responsibility Act, and the government’s fiscal consolidation plan is simply not enough to right the fiscal imbalance.”

Halkitis previously explained that an FRA would limit the amount of money a government could spend. An example of a drawback, according to Halkitis, is accessing relief funding in the context of The Bahamas experiencing a hurricane.

However Myers said, “A well-written Fiscal Responsibility Act would provide for emergency funding in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes via a clause within the act that required the government to go back to Parliament for approval to borrow, and required accurate budgets that specify where the funds are to be spent.

“This act would, among other things, require limits to capital and recurrent expenditure relative to gross domestic product (GDP), comprehensive reporting of projected costs of planned programs as a condition precedent, a balanced budget, a reduction of the national debt and the building of national reserves.”

Myers added, “There is nothing in the Fiscal Responsibility Act that any government need fear if it is committed to responsible governance. Supported by the Freedom of Information Act, Ombudsman’s Act, Whistleblower’s Act and State Sectors Act, this act could serve to get The Bahamas back on track and forward looking, proactive and not reactive.”



