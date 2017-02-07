URCA standards balancing act after Consumer Protection Policy, NQP rollout

There will be a balancing act between regulators and the quality standards and consumer protection agencies when the Consumer Protection Policy and National Quality Policy (NQP) come into force.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, acting CEO of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) Stephen Bereaux explained that any standard or policy imposed via the Consumer Protection Policy or NQP could possibly supercede regulations URCA has already put in place. He explained that in some instances URCA would have to amend some of the regulations it has levied on the telecommunications and energy sectors based on the recommendations set out by the consumer protection and national quality policies.

“We already do work with the standards bureau to ensure the coordination of our efforts,” said Bereaux.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is the government agency that has primary responsibility for policing and enforcing the consumer protection legislation of The Bahamas, namely the Consumer Protection Act 2006 and Chapter 337B of the Statute Laws of The Bahamas, commission chairman Senator Jerome Gomez explained recently. He added that when a dispute arises between a customer and a good or service provider, it is the CPC’s job to represent and protect the consumer’s interest.

The implementation of standards and quality policy will come with growing pains for some businesses that may have to change their structures, and in some cases infrastructure, to fall in line with strict standards.

URCA has gone to painstaking lengths to ensure the proper regulation of the telecommunications and energy sectors, but Bereaux said the regulator will work closely with any government agency that has a standard-setting role. He said the policies will only seek to strengthen business, as the standards set will only be the highest standards, whether they already exist under URCA’s guidelines or are suggested by the new policy regimes.

“We would seek to have a cooperative approach, so that where it is appropriate for us to change something, we have no problem changing it. But considering that they will come into force with pre-existing rules being in place, we would hope that they would also take into account what we have done, so that we can reach a set of standards that are in the best interest of the public,” said Bereaux.

He explained that URCA looks at all aspects of the sectors it is charged with regulating, while the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality, and the Consumer Protection Commission will have a more focused approach to standards and quality.

He said URCA has to also focus on the bottom line of the businesses it regulates; if a strict standard is placed on a business, URCA might look at relaxing its regulatory framework, with the “overall sustainability” of that business in mind.



