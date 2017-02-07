Bahamas Society for Human Resource Management installs 2017 executive team

While addressing human resources (HR) professionals at the recent Bahamas Society for Human Resource Management (BSHRM) installation ceremony, newly-elected BSHRM president Chrislyn Benjamin vowed to helm an organization ready to respond to the rapidly changing needs of industry clients and other like-minded organizations. Benjamin implored her HR colleagues to respond to these changes with clear acumen and creativity.

Human resources industry leaders from around the island attended the BSHRM ceremony at the Police Headquarters Paul Farquharson Centre last Thursday, in an evening of dining, celebration and accolades.

One highlight of the evening was a presentation from Dr. Mychal Coleman, vice president of human resources at the University of The Bahamas. Speaking under the theme “Collaborative Strategy”, Coleman encouraged Bahamian HR leaders to make a real difference in their HR environments through disruptive innovation, collaborative fusion, strategic planning and strategic thinking.

In a profound address to her executive team and the HR professionals gathered, Benjamin promised to build upon the 27-year stellar record of BSHRM.

“Colleagues, as I pledge myself to serve, I foresee a society which has as its primary focus, a reshaping of the mindset of individuals and organizations in terms of their expectations of what HR can and will deliver. I foresee a BSHRM stepping outside the proverbial box, visiting with organizations, consulting with businesses and leaders, leading the way in organizational solutions, while meeting sought after needs and establishing credibility", Benjamin stated.

BSHRM is a national, non-profit organization for human resources and other business professionals. It is an affiliate of the Society of Human

Resources Management (SHRM), the largest body of HR professionals in the world.



