BPL to present revised small-scale renewables plan to URCA imminently

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) will present its amended Small-Scale Renewable Generation Plan to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) imminently, Guardian Business learned yesterday.

Acting CEO of URCA Stephen Bereaux said BPL has been working closely with URCA to get its final submission complete. URCA is also awaiting completion of the energy provider’s Utility-Scale Renewable Generation Plan. Last year both plans were sent back to BPL for the company to make the amendments suggested by URCA.

Guardian Business understands BPL and URCA could be making a joint statement on the renewable energy plans by the end of the week.

BPL overshot the original deadline for its revisions to the Small-Scale Renewable Generation Plan. Back in December, Bereaux cited January as the date for the revised plan.

In December, URCA revealed that it gave BPL the go-ahead to approve the set-up and grid tie-in of small-scale renewable generation systems, though URCA is still awaiting public consultation on its “Initial Decision and Preliminary Determination” document on the Small-Scale Renewable Generation Plan.

“While it continues its full consideration of a detailed framework for the introduction of renewable energy into the generation mix in The Bahamas, URCA is proposing in this document to accelerate the treatment and approval of small-scale, grid-tied, renewable energy generation on BPL’s grid,” URCA’s document states.

URCA invited BPL and the general public to comment on its document and to have those recommendations submitted by March 5, 2017. While this is ongoing, BPL will be able to begin its initial approvals of renewable systems, as it essentially has a green light to begin its first phase of tying renewable energy systems that meet certain requirements into its grid.

“Residents and businesses within BPL’s service areas that have already installed solar panels and storage equipment can have certainty regarding the legality of required inspections and required approvals for their existing activities, and clarity over the potential for future impacts on their investments,” URCA’s document states.

“This is a huge step for The Bahamas, which lags far behind other similarly-sized economies in the region in implementing renewable energy.

“All consumers in BPL’s service area have the opportunity to provide efficient, small-scale renewable generation to the grid,” the document further notes.



