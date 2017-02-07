Former Memories employees to get redundancy pay starting today

A week after Sunwing Travel Group (Sunwing) revealed that it would no longer continue as the hotel operator for Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort (Memories), the company announced yesterday that former employees of the resort would receive redundancy payouts in a two-day process starting today.

Nearly 600 employees were affected by the closure of Memories – one of the three major hotels on the island owned by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa.

Blue Diamond Grand Bahama Ltd. (Blue Diamond), a subsidiary of Sunwing, outlined in an advertisement the specifics of the payout process and clarified the circumstances for eligible former employees to receive redundancy pay.

“We will be taking care of our former employees by paying out applicable redundancy pay to former employees who have been continuously employed by the hotel for a period of 12 months or more to October 7, 2016,” the ad stated.

When asked about the cost of the total payout, Blue Diamond told Guardian Business yesterday that it could not disclose such information.

Sunwing and its former landlord, Hutchison Whampoa, were not able to reach an agreement to reopen the near 500-room resort.

Sunwing was told by Hutchison to vacate the property on January 29.

The recent ad stated: “Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort was not able to secure the landlord’s consent to restore the hotel following the damage inflicted by Hurricane Matthew on October 6, 2016.”

But despite the closure of Memories, Sunwing expressed its hope to return to Grand Bahama as a hotel operator.

“Hopefully, we will be returning to Grand Bahama Island very soon with exciting plans for a new hotel and we will have the pleasure to work with all of you again,” the ad stated.

Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe previously confirmed that Sunwing and Hutchison are engaged in negotiations.



