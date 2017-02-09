PHA reports shortfall in cancer drug

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) admitted yesterday that there has been a shortfall in the chemotherapy drug Gemcitabine since last week. However, the PHA said the drug should be made available by the end of this week.

Guardian Business reached out to the PHA after being alerted that some cancer patients at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) were allegedly not able to receive chemotherapy treatment in a timely manner.

The PHA told Guardian Business that there was a shortfall in the availability of Gemcitabine, which is used to treat a variety of cancers.

“Gemcitabine, is sold under the brand name Gemzar, among others. It is a chemotherapy medication used to treat a number of types of cancer. This includes breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, bladder cancer and biliary tract cancer,” the PHA said.

The PHA explained that the shortfall came as a result of its contracted vendor not being able to purchase the drug due to the sale of its primary manufacturer, Hospira Infusion Systems.

Hospira is a United States-based global pharmaceutical and medical device company that was acquired by Pfizer in 2015, but recently ICU Medical Inc. completed the acquisition of Hospira from Pfizer Inc.

Guardian Business understands that the generic drug Gemcitabine is manufactured by 23 companies.

“The availability of the drug Gemcitabine, which is only used in specific oncology cases and is not common across healthcare facilities, met a shortfall last week when the contracted vendor for the PHA did not purchase the item due to the sale of their primary manufacturer Hospira,” said the PHA.

“In addition, a global shortage of the item occurred across four major U.S. manufacturers, including Hospira.”

The PHA insisted that the drug will be made available by tomorrow.

“The Public Hospitals Authority has now identified a new vendor, and we have been advised that the drug will arrive in The Bahamas on Friday,” said the PHA.



