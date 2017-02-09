FNM would implement debtor protection laws if elected

The Free National Movement (FNM), if elected as the next government, intends to establish legislation that will use debtor protection laws to guard Bahamians against unforseen moves by local and foreign creditors.

According to the party’s Manifesto 2017, it will “establish legislation to permit personal and corporate entities to restructure debts and obligations under court ordered, new debtor protection laws”.

Shadow Minister of State for Finance Peter Turnquest told Guardian Business that the legislation would apply in cases of mortgage relief, where persons file for personal bankruptcy.

Turnquest pointed out that the legislation would be similar to Chapter 11 legislation, traditionally filed by corporations, individuals and partnerships that require time to restructure their debts.

“What we are talking about here is legislation to provide for corporations and individuals to file for bankruptcy protection under the law, which will allow the debtor sufficient protection against creditors, Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws which give the courts the authority to give debtors protection from bankruptcy while they reorganize their financial situation and work out their debts,” said Turnquest.

He also suggested that if such legislation had been place, it would have prevented former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian from filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Delaware court in the United States in 2015.

“If these laws existed, Baha Mar would have had an alternative, and delinquent mortgagees would have recourse to apply for relief through the court,” said Turnquest.

He added, “If Baha Mar had this protection they would have had the ability to file here and receive protection from creditors while they seek alternative financing.”



