Hanna-Martin: Report on millions missing from Road Traffic Dept. ‘misinterpreted’

Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin suggested yesterday that last year’s revelation about millions missing from the Road Traffic Department (RTD) was “misinterpreted”.

Hanna-Martin, who was responding to questions from Fort Charlotte Member of Parliament Dr. Andre Rollins about an alleged missing $47 million, said the amount of money that was reportedly missing was merely found to be speculation made by the media, based solely on an auditor general’s report.

“The auditor general's report has been so misinterpreted,” she said.

“We're an automated system now, and they are looking at the numbers that happened from October to January. It is showing that the speculative figures that were in that report are not accurate.”

Hanna-Martin said the auditor general’s report posited that a certain number of cars should be licensed per month based on the number of cars in the country. She suggested the auditor general found that, based on the number of cars that should be licensed per month, it seemed that money was missing from the RTD.

However, since the implementation of the new automated system, according to Hanna-Martin, the RTD has shown that there are significantly fewer cars registered per month than were recorded by the Auditor General’s report.

“It was speculated that in any given month there should be a certain number of cars licensed,” she said. “The estimation by the auditor general... the actual numbers we are seeing in the automated system are not that.

“The auditor general never said $47 million. He said figures of $10 million annually. The numbers are grotesque. It's difficult to steal $10 million.”

The RTD typically deals only in cash transactions, and Hanna-Martin insisted that it would have been extremely difficult to steal $10 million per year.

“We are finding those numbers are not correct,” she said.

“The Road Traffic Department had serious issues. We know where the deficiencies are in our governmental system.”

She said that had the missing money been a criminal matter, the police would have been involved.

“There is no criminal matter,” Hanna-Martin said . “Do not seek to suggest that under my watch $47 million was stolen.”

Rollins, before moving away from the subject, insisted that he was not suggesting Hanna-Martin was engaged in any “impropriety”, but sough to determine what had become of the investigation into the matter.



