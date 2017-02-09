Cruise line’s decrease in calls to Bahamas downplayed

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe yesterday downplayed the recently revealed, significant decrease in calls of the Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) four-day cruise to ports in The Bahamas, in favor of calls to Havana, Cuba. Wilchcombe insisted this country’s cruise business is the strongest in the region.

He told media yesterday that while The Bahamas still has a great relationship with Norwegian Cruise Lines, “from time to time there will be changes and rotations”. It is assumed he was referring to the cruise line’s port of call schedule.

And while Norwegian will still call on its private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line reported that it will begin sailing the Norwegian Sky’s four-day cruise to Havana, instead of Grand Bahama and Nassau beginning in June. The cruise line’s website is already advertising the new Cuba itinerary.

A Ministry of Tourism press release issued yesterday stated: “While the Sky is indeed dropping Freeport from its itinerary for the period May to the end of 2017, the ship will still call on Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay during its three-day itinerary and Great Stirrup Cay on its four-day voyage.

“NCL received approval for one day per week

sailing into Cuba, and that date coincides with its Freeport stop, which resulted in them dropping Freeport, Grand Bahama from its four-day schedule.”

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement Peter Turnquest saw the move by NCL different from the minister, hailing it as another death knell for the country’s economy. He saw the cruise line’s approach to The Bahamas’ ports of call as evidence that the government has “dragged our economy, specifically our tourism industry, into the garbage”.

“Incredibly, our economy continues on a death spiral,” said Turnquest.

“There are constant reminders every week of more hotels and resorts closing, more workers being laid off, and now we have cruise lines leaving our beautiful waters for other countries.

“This change in destinations will mean that The Bahamas will lose out on 25 cruises, which make stops in both Nassau and Freeport, in the second half of 2017.”

While Wilchcombe did not touch on the impact this decision by Norwegian could have on the businesses that depend on cruise passengers for business, he said in the House of Assembly that The Bahamas experienced another record cruise year, and suggested Norwegian’s move was nothing to worry about.

Turnquest, though, contended Norwegian’s plan will “have a major negative impact on our tourism industry”.

“We will experience a loss of customers, a loss in revenues and profits and an increase in our national debt,” he said.

“With U.S.-Cuba relations on the mend, The Bahamas needs to work double-time to ensure that other cruise lines do not end their calls on Bahamian ports. When companies start to leave The Bahamas and a trend is allowed to begin, it is hard to stop.”

Wilchcombe insisted that The Bahamas’ relationship with Norwegian is “good” and suggested that The Bahamas’ overall cruise business is solid enough to handle the withdrawal of 25 Norwegian cruises. He cited recent deals signed by MSC, Royal Caribbean and soon Carnival for new developments and upgrades to their business in The Bahamas.

“As far as we're concerned we have a good relationship with Norwegian and we intend to keep that and with the other cruise lines,” he said.

“The Bahamas understands that we must always improve upon our product and as you improve upon your product, as others will, because of the competition. We will always be in the driver's seat and I think that we will be okay in the years coming.”

He added that because Cuba is yet to be able to accommodate large cruise vessels, the Bahamas continues to have an upper hand.



