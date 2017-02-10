Date:
Freeport Container Port receives new equipment

Published: Feb 10, 2017

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – On January 20, Freeport Container Ports received two new super mobile harbor cranes as part of its post-Hurricane Matthew efforts to quickly restore full terminal operations. These new harbor cranes are capable of handling large container vessels and will restore the port’s handling volume to approximately 60 percent. They have been put into commission in 10 days and are now operating.

To ensure efficient service to clients and shipping lines, Godfrey Smith, CEO of Freeport Container Port, has sent five employees to Germany for an extensive training course to operate these cranes. The restoration efforts are ongoing by the port to provide first-class service to its clients and bring back business to The Bahamas.

Situated only 65 miles from Florida, Freeport Container Port (FCP) is the natural transshipment hub for the eastern seaboard of the Americas and the principal east/west line haul routes through the region.

 

 


