Darville installs new Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce officers

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – For the third consecutive year, Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville served as installation officer for the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce’s annual installation of officers and directors. The most recent installation took place on February 4, 2017 in the Manor House of the Grand Lucayan.

In his short address before installing the newly elected officers, Minister Darville admitted that the past 13 years on Grand Bahama have not been easy for business owners, but he recommitted himself to continuing to fight for business owners.

“I will fight for you, support you and advance the best possible policies to build a stronger economy, a stronger Grand Bahama and a stronger Bahamas,” said Darville.



