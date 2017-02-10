Caribbean tourism hits record, Bahamas cruise numbers up 5.8%

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) expects the tourism sector in the region to experience slow growth in the early part of 2017, coming on the heels of a record breaking 29.3 million stopover visitors in 2016. The organization has yet to understand what the Brexit vote and Donald Trump presidency will mean for the region, though growth is expected this year.

CTO Secretary General Hugh Riley said during an online press conference yesterday that the strongest long-stay arrivals for the region continue to come from the United States, while the region saw arrivals from the European market increase by more than 11 percent.

“Caribbean tourism continues to break new ground, surpassing 29 million arrivals for the first time in our history, and once again we have grown faster than the global average,” said Riley.

“Despite political uncertainties and security and economic challenges in our main source markets, tourist arrivals to the Caribbean increased by 4.2 percent in 2016, better than the 3.9 percent overall internationally.”

While growth in the stopover market remains an iffy prospect for the Caribbean, the cruise sector is expected to grow between 1.5 and 2.5 percent in 2017.

This bodes well for The Bahamas as several cruise lines have pledged to increase their footprint in the country through private island project expansions and new facilities.

Riley said the Caribbean can expect 26 new vessels coming out of shipyards with a capacity to sail 30,000 travelers.

The region had 26.3 million cruise passengers last year, of which The Bahamas received about 16 percent.

The Ministry of Tourism revealed Wednesday in a press release that local cruise visits were up by 5.8 percent in 2016 as compared to 2015. The country received a total of 4,219,218 visitors through to November last year, compared to 4,066,530 for the same period in 2015.

“As a result, thousands of jobs and millions of dollars have been injected into the Bahamian economy as a result of the cruise industry,” the tourism release said.

“Moreover, many cruise lines that committed to move their itinerary to Asia have moved back to the region, where The Bahamas owns the market share. This is further evident in the investments by all major cruise lines, including Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Disney, MSC and Carnival Cruise Line.”

The CTO also revealed yesterday that, despite the uptick in visitor arrivals to the Caribbean, room rates remained soft for the hotel sector.

“Our hotel partners also experienced negative results when compared to 2015,” Riley said.

“These are important metrics which require particular attention. While it is critically important to monitor the numbers of visitors we welcome to our shores, knowing where they stay, how long they stay, what they spend and what contribution they make to the overall economy are all vital data points.”



