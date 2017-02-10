Govt signs protocol to amend TIEA with Japan

Japan became the first partner in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes to sign a protocol with The Bahamas to amend the current tax information exchange agreement (TIEA) between the two governments. The Bahamas and Japan are also expected to sign a competent authority agreement in the near future. This agreement will provide a standardized and efficient mechanism to facilitate the automatic exchange of tax information.

The TIEA protocol, which was signed yesterday at the Ministry of Finance, comes in anticipation of The Bahamas’ commitment to implement a bilateral approach to the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) standard by September 2018.

The TIEA between Japan and The Bahamas was concluded six years ago in January 2011. However, it does not include a provision for AEOI, which was established as the exchange of information model by the OECD.

Japan is only the first of many countries the government will sign protocols with in the months to come.

During a press conference yesterday, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said, “This will not be the only protocol that The Bahamas will sign. We are striving to have as many protocols and agreements in place with other interested global forum partners.”

The Bahamas was previously criticized by the OECD for choosing a bilateral approach instead of a multilateral approach to the AEOI.

Halkitis contended that the signing of the protocol highlights the government’s track record in compliance matters.

“By the signing of the protocol, it is evident that The Bahamas is complying with the rules set by the OECD as they relate to transparency in tax matters,” he said.

“The Bahamas remains a regulated, compliant and legitimate international financial center with a strong anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) regime. The Bahamas looks forward to our continued relationship with Japan in respect to co-operation in tax matters.”

Halkitis noted that the country will continue its co-operation with its Global Forum partners, along with G7 and G20 countries, to “tackle and deter cross-boarder tax evasion”.

“It is recognized that cross-border tax evasion is a problem faced by jurisdictions all over the world,” Halkitis said.

“Persons who do not comply with the tax obligations of their jurisdictions undermine the integrity of tax systems worldwide.

“The Bahamas’ automatic exchange of financial account legislation, together with agreements and protocols which allow for the automatic exchange of information, ensure greater transparency and an improvement to the integrity of our financial system.”



