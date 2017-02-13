Davis: Bahamasair expanding, restructuring domestic and international routes

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development Philip Brave Davis has announced that Bahamasair will be expanding and restructuring its domestic and international routes in an effort to reduce the cash-strapped airline’s losses, facilitate tourism growth and provide sufficient airlift for the opening of Baha Mar.

Bahamasair’s annual report ending June 30, 2014, revealed that the airline had a near $600 million deficit. Its troubled financial condition has heightened the argument to privatize operations, but discussions on the matter have been slow.

Davis’ comments came last week during a ceremony to announce Bahamasair’s new management team, where he announced the airline’s strategic plan. He noted that the plan may involve the potential outsourcing of low density routes to reduce the airline’s losses.

“The national flag carrier is also exploring the expansion of international routes to open up new markets to service our tourist economy”, revealed Davis.

“The expansion of routes into the West Coast of the United States and Canada is being explored, along with more direct flights between the Family Islands and Florida. The development of a strong partnership with Baha Mar is being explored to provide airlift support for the resort," said Davis.

He noted that the expansion of the international routes has begun with the reintroduction of service into Haiti.

“In addition to the improvement and expansion of its domestic and international routes, it is Bahamasair’s position that equal emphasis should be placed on the establishment of a national air transport policy to address the approval of operators, fair competition and safe operations," he said.

Davis also mentioned that at the start of the current Christie administration, industrial agreements between Bahamasair Holdings Limited and its four trade unions had expired.

“We quickly reopened negotiations and signed all four of our industrial agreements that are effective through 2018; we have achieved labor peace and ushered in a sense of job security,” Davis said.



