One and Only Ocean Club to reopen today after renovations

The One and Only Ocean Club is set to reopen today after several months of renovations, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, told Guardian Business yesterday.

Kerzner International, which operates the resort, sought to redefine its high-end luxury offering by upgrading the property and expanding its Dune restaurant.

Wilchcombe said the reopening will bring the country’s luxury room inventory back up, resetting the balance in the offerings.

"We’re back to inventory levels,” he said.

