Cruise lines fed up with govt inaction

Following the decision by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) to begin sailing the Norwegian Sky’s four-day cruise to Havana instead of Grand Bahama and Nassau, beginning in June, more cruise lines are considering taking Nassau out of their itineraries, Guardian Business has learned. However, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said he does not think that is true.

Sources close to the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) told this paper that the cruise lines are fed up with the government’s inaction on suggestions they have made and changes they have asked the government for.

The cruise lines have complained about the taxi driver experience at the dock, according to the source.

Wilchcombe said the government is working to improve the entire experience downtown and said some things are scheduled to begin imminently. He added that the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Transport will be looking at how the taxi system downtown could be properly regulated.

“They have raised their concerns about the system,” he said.

“It’s not the taxi drivers, it’s the system. We have to look at how we cause for better order.

“When the tourist is in the taxi driver’s car, he’s having a good time.

"We have to sit down now and work out a better management system that will cause the call-ups to be better. The system must allow for an orderly approach to what we do."

FCCA members have also vented frustrations about the state of downtown, complaining of foul smells at the cruise port. They have also complained that, despite the government’s promise of an improved arrival experience at the port, nothing has changed as yet.

Wilchcombe said renovations to Festival Place are almost complete and it is set to reopen soon.

Bahamians have become increasingly concerned about the state of the country’s cruise business after NCL pulled Grand Bahama from the four-day cruise schedule of its ship Norwegian Sky in favor of overnighting in Cuba. The cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, is still on the four-day schedule, and Nassau is still on the ship’s three-day cruise schedule.

Wilchcombe said Cuba was an important opportunity for Norwegian because it had put in a bid for it.

He also reiterated that The Bahamas has the advantage of being able to accommodate larger vessels than Cuba, a reason he suggested for Bahamians not to be worried about Cuba taking business from The Bahamas.

According to Wilchcombe, the country’s cruise product is strong and continuing to grow.



