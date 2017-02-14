Air Canada Vacations has a keen eye on The Bahamas

Air Canada Vacations (ACV) recently met with members of the Bahamas Tourist Board to enhance its current product offerings and explore the expansion of access to the island.

“We have unrivaled operations to The Bahamas,” said Nino Montagnese, managing director, Sun Markets, Air Canada Vacations. “Not only do we offer year-round service to the islands’ capital city, we’re also the only Canadian tour operator to offer year-round service to beautiful Great Exuma.”

Currently, ACV offers daily, year-round service from Toronto to Nassau onboard Air Canada, and weekly, seasonal service from Montreal onboard Air Canada Rouge. Weekly, year-round service, as well as increased seasonal service, from Toronto to Great Exuma is also available onboard Air Canada.

“To top our extensive offering of vacations to the Bahamas, we’re working with the Bahamas Tourist Board on a new project scheduled to open this April,” added Montagnese. “This will provide more options for travel agents for vacation packages that fulfill all their clients’ desires.”

Details of the new project in collaboration with ACV and the Bahamas Tourist Board will soon be released in a grand reveal.

On New Providence and Paradise Island, ACV offers Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort, Melia Nassau Beach, British Colonial Hilton Nassau, Warwick Paradise Island and Atlantis Paradise Island.

Sandals Royal Bahamian is a luxury all-inclusive beachfront property ideal for couples. It also gives guests access to a private, offshore island.

The four-star, all-inclusive Melia Nassau Beach resort offers an adults-only pool as well as separate swim and activity areas for kids and families.

British Colonial Hilton Nassau is a four-star beachfront property located in downtown Nassau. It is part of ACV’s exclusive “Spotlight Collection”, which offers guests early check-in/late check-out, preferred room location, free Wi-Fi throughout the resort and perks such as access to the property’s executive lounge, which includes continental breakfast, snacks and cocktails and much more.

The four-star Warwick is the newest, all-inclusive, adults-only property on Paradise Island. It features a free-form fresh water pool and offers guests free Wi-Fi from the beach to the bedroom.

The mythical four-star Atlantis resort is one of the Caribbean’s largest, featuring an open-air marine habitat, 21 restaurants, 11 pools, the Aquaventure Water Park and an 18-hole golf course.

In Great Exuma, ACV offers Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort. It is an adults-only, luxury all-inclusive property located on a secluded peninsula. It features 249 ocean-view and oceanfront suites and villas, in either “Club” or “Butler” categories; a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and seven world-class restaurants featuring five-star gourmet dining.



