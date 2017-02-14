Trade sector support program launched

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said recently that The Bahamas has arrived at a significant milestone in implementing the Electronic Single Window (ESW) in the "action phase" of a trade sector support program.

"The procurement of the Electronic Single Window commenced in 2016 using the ‘best of breed’ approach," Halkitis said at a press conference on January 30 at the Ministry of Finance. "There were 17 expressions of interests and seven were shortlisted. Three of the shortlisted firms submitted proposals and a contract awardee has been identified."

He noted that the Electronic Single Window environment will be constructed on the following five core system components: the Customs Automated Management System, Horizontal Risk Management System, Other Government Agency (OGA) Information Management Systems, Application Integration Platform and Management Information System (MIS).

Halkitis said that after a "very competitive" tendering process, the consultancy firm Crimsonlogic Panama, Inc. has been selected to carry out that activity.

"They are here today and they have started their 'on-site' work from last week," Halkitis said. "This activity is scheduled to be completed within the next 15 months. The contract is valued at approximately US$13 million, with a duration of 111 months."

He added that it included 15-month project implementation, 12-month warranty and 84 months of support and maintenance. The contract’s duration will facilitate domestic participation, transference of knowledge and currency, he noted.

"I believe that this, what we are doing today, is an important signal to the trading community that one, we are committed to the reform and modernization of customs operations; two, we are investing to improve our ‘ease of doing business’ international ranking and international trade facilitation metrics; three, the evolution of customs from ‘tax collection’ to ‘trade facilitation’; four, the harmonization of IT systems with other government agencies to reduce bottlenecks; five, the engagement of stakeholders to improve service levels; six, the use of business intelligence to drive developmental goals; and seven, customs commitment to its progressive legislative and operational mandate."

Halkitis said the ESW initiative will provide the following benefits: further reduction in clearance time of imported goods and declarations; reduction of the administrative cost of collecting revenue; improved electronic reception of advance and total cargo manifests; facilitate ‘one-time submission’ of documents and online payments; facilitate information interchange with port community systems; real time data harmonization, information, statistics and reports; risk management approach to border management and interventions; and international and regional systems interoperability.

"We look forward to the implementation of the Electronic Single Window solution and its transformative impact," Halkitis said. "This is the digital age and we must be modernized to remain relevant."



