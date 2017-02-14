Sandals Emerald Bay posting strong occupancy rate

Sandals Emerald Bay General Manager Jeremy Mutton said yesterday that the occupancy rate at the resort is high and is expected to continue until the summer months, showing that occupancy is picking up to its normal pace following the resort’s closure after Hurricane Matthew.

The resort reopened on December 15 and entered the new year with a strong influx of guests as a result of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, a Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour event.

The PGA tournament would have provided significant hotel business for the island of Great Exuma, according to Mutton. In addition, he told Guardian Business that guest traffic for this year’s Valentines Day weekend remains “usual”.

“Being a couples resort, it is a busy time of year as far as Valentine’s Day is concerned,” said Mutton.

“Having spoken to other hoteliers on the island as well, they see it as quite buoyant this time of year. So, it’s quite strong as far as we are concerned at the moment.”

He pointed out that airlift around this time of year is “quite strong”, adding that American Airlines (AA) will have an inaugural flight starting in June from Charlotte to Exuma.

Mutton also revealed that three new restaurants- a multimillion-dollar investment- are expected to open by March 2017 on the property, in addition to a new restaurant that was opened after repairs were completed following the passage of the hurricane. He said the new restaurants will be responsible for the recruitment of 30 new team members.

“We have quite a few groups in-house at the moment, golfing groups and tennis groups. We are completing the construction of three additional restaurants, which will be opening at the beginning of March,” said Mutton.

Meanwhile, certain hotels in other Family Islands like Grand Bahama have not been able to experience a successful reopening since the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

It was recently announced that Memories Grand Bahama would no longer continue its operations on the island after a reasonable agreement could not be met with its former landlord Hutchison Whampoa.



