Mobile number portability delayed until March

The launch date for consumers to experience mobile number portability (MNP) in The Bahamas was set for today, but is now expected to occur in March 2017. The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) said in a statement yesterday that it determined that neither cellular mobile operator was “in a position to ensure a successful implementation”.

BeAliv Limited (Aliv) and the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) were both given until February 10 to be ready for mobile number portability.

“The launch of MNP requires both operators to implement various changes to their networks and business processes,” the regulator said.

“Commencing during the last week in January, URCA carried out an assessment of the operators’ readiness for MNP, and has determined that neither operator is in a position to ensure a

successful implementation of MNP by February 14, 2017, the date initially proposed.”

Number portability is a process that allows consumers to change service providers without having to change their telephone number. On December 23, 2016, URCA issued its preliminary determination on MNP.

“The document invited comments from interested parties on matters related to the implementation of MNP in The Bahamas and indicated that subject to responses received, it was proposed to launch MNP by February 14, 2017,” URCA stated.

“This proposed date was based on an agreed schedule for the necessary preparatory activities for both providers concerned,” URCA continued.

URCA said that is working with the operators to set and agree to a revised launch date, which “URCA expects to occur in March 2017”.

“URCA will continue to assess and monitor the readiness of the operators to achieve the successful launch of MNP in The Bahamas at the earliest possible date, for the benefit of consumers,” the regulator added.



