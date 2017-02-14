Band owners want to own Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival

As the government begins to seriously consider privatizing Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association (BCBOA) is insisting it should get first dibs at becoming the franchise owner of the festival.

Guardian Business understands that the Bahamas National Festival Commission has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for an entity to assume ownership of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, but President of the BCBOA Dario Tirelli said his organization has not seen or heard of an RFP for the festival put out to tender.

Despite the possible existence of a formal RFP, Tirelli said government should have offered a Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival franchise to the BCBOA from the outset, given that the Road Fever parade is the pinnacle portion of the carnival.

“We have proven that we can put people on the parade,” he said. “We have a private company registered in The Bahamas and we were only seeking funding for the first and second year to make sure we have a

year-round office to promote from a marketing perspective. We are asking the government to give us the opportunity to invest in this.”

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said recently that he thinks Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival should be run by the private sector, with the government picking up a franchising fee each year in order to recoup its initial investment in the product - some $21 million in two years. The government is prepared to invest another $5 million in 2017.

“We have proven over the years that it does have traction,” said Wilchcombe.

“What we should be doing is privatizing and allowing for a private operator to fund it, but pay the government a franchise fee and allow the government over a period of time to collect what it has invested.

“It is a major event that can give a major contribution to the economy and can grow.”

It was suggested by the Free National Movement that the carnival should be postponed until after the general election. However, Wilchcombe said the country does not stop because of elections.

Entrepreneurs like Stephan Rolle and Crystal Bleasdell, operators of the Bahamas Carnival Cruise aboard Carnival Cruise Line, which has attracted almost 200 individuals, have already made their investment, advertised their dates and retained bookings. Bahamas Carnival Cruise has grown almost 80 percent since last year and continues to peak the interest of Caribbean carnival enthusiasts.

There are others who have seen Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival as an opportunity to create new businesses or boost an established one, something the carnival has aimed to do from its inception.

Tirelli said the BCBOA has been advocating for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival to be released to the association, which is responsible for the Road Fever aspect of the festival. He suggested that the government should continue to inject some sort of subvention, as it does for the New Year’s Day and Boxing Day Junkanoo parades, but allow the bands to own the festival.

“Government should still give a subvention to the carnival groups,” he said.

“We feel as if any privatization conversation should start with us. Professionals own this company (BCBOA) which is a collective ownership with the 21 bands.”

Tirelli fears government might be “trying to steer” the carnival “into someone's hand”, however.

“Just the mere fact that a conversation hasn't taken place,” said Tirelli.

sociation



