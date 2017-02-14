New cruise lines eyeing The Bahamas

New cruise lines are looking at the Bahamian market, Minster of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe told Guardian Business yesterday, as he and his ministry seek to introduce upgrades to the cruise product in order to keep the country’s cruise industry attractive.

Wilchcombe said the government is looking at making some improvements to downtown, changes that are outlined in a document he suggested could be tabled in Parliament soon.

However, cruise lines that call on Nassau also want to see the island offer more shore excursions for their passengers. Wilchcombe said he will soon enter into talks with cruise line executives to work out what they want to see offered on the island.

“What happens is your economy is impacted more when the people are doing things,” he said. “What we're doing is working with the cruise lines and developing more shore excursions. I intend to be working with the cruise lines to develop more of what the cruise travelers look for.”

Wilchcombe said the new cruise lines he is in talks with are hoping to fill schedules on days when some of the other cruise lines do not come into Nassau. He added that they also want to fill the time slots where other cruise lines would normally have left port.

“There are some other cruise ships that want to come to The Bahamas, that's actually what I'm dealing with right now,” he said.

“They want to make greater use of nighttime and morning time. But, what are you going to do when you get into port in terms of what's happening for the people?

“It comes back to the simple point about activities, we need shows, we need music, we need clubs, we need things for people to do. Everybody wants to do something that will allow them to interact with your culture, they want to find ways in which to spend their money, and we have to ensure that we have quality products to offer.”

Recently Norwegian Cruise Line announced that it is dropping Grand Bahama from the Norwegian Sky’s four-day sailing schedule in favor of Cuba. When the announcement was made, rumors abounded about why the cruise line was dropping 25 calls to the island. Wilchcombe said the cruise line was taking advantage of a bid the Cuban government approved that would allow its ship to sail into the country’s port.

It was suggested recently that the major cruise lines are not happy with Nassau as a port of call. But Wilchcombe insisted that The Bahamas has a great relationship with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and both entities have been working closely on improving The Bahamas’ cruise product.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the FCCA and that's important because we have an open, continuing dialogue where whatever is right or wrong we are able to discuss... the dialogue has always been fluid,” said Wilchcombe.

The major cruise lines are investing millions of dollars to improve the experiences on their private islands in The Bahamas, and Carnival Cruise Line is expected to make a huge investment in Grand Bahama.



