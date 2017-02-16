Fidelity Bank donates to Ranfurly Homes for Children

Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited donated $20,000 to The Ranfurly Homes for Children to assist in the institution’s operational expenses.

The home has served thousands of orphaned, abused, neglected and abandoned children since it opened in 1956. Presently housing 28 residents between the ages of 11 to 18, Ranfurly relies heavily on public donations, both financial and volunteering, and other private and government subsidies to meet its budgetary obligations. Providing these services to disenfranchised children in the community is no small feat, as the costs to manage the home are great. “The annual operating costs is nearly half a million dollars,” according to L. Alexander Roberts, the home’s caretaker.

Presently Ranfurly is equipped with three dormitories, a study room, living room, a computer/library center and a kitchen and dining facility. Apart from providing housing, the home provides a structured, secure and stable environment for children to grow up in. As such, the home continues to evolve to ensure that no child is left behind. One of its projects is a transitional home for its wards once they enter into adulthood. This transitional home is proposed to resemble an apartment complex with each unit complete with a stove, refrigerator and bathroom and kitchen fixtures, offering independent housing to the young men and women transitioning out of Ranfurly.

“Fidelity Bank is doing its part to provide an environment where these vulnerable children can grow, thrive and develop to their full potential,” said Tangela N. Albury, chief of compliance and donations committee chair, Fidelity Bank. “We are very pleased to have made this donation.”



