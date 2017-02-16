Scotiabank recognized for ‘Best Commercial Banking Capabilities in The Bahamas’ by Euromoney

Scotiabank has been recognized for the “Best Commercial Banking Capabilities in The Bahamas” by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication, in its recently released annual Global Private Banking survey. This recognition is one of three categories won by Scotiabank, which also included “Best Commercial Banking Capabilities in the Caribbean” and “Best Asset Management Company in the Cayman Islands”.

“We are honored to be recognized by Euromoney as a best-in-class commercial bank in The Bahamas”, said Gregory Stuart, director, corporate and commercial banking, Scotiabank Caribbean North. “We have a diverse team of commercial banking professionals who are committed to leveraging the expertise and capabilities of the team and our international network to create customer-centric solutions for our clients. We want to thank them for entrusting us with their business, and we look forward to our continued partnerships in the years to come.”

David Thomas, Scotiabank’s vice president, corporate finance, Caribbean Region added, “This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to businesses in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean. Through Scotiabank’s unique footprint, we will continue to create opportunities for our clients to grow locally, across the region, throughout the Americas and globally.”

Scotiabank has been providing financing, capital markets solutions and value-added advice and helping businesses in The Bahamas for over 60 years. As a premier global financial institution headquartered in Canada, we have a unique footprint beyond the Caribbean, offering services in 30 countries across the region and over 50 countries around the world - helping companies take advantage of strategic opportunities across the Americas and globally.

Euromoney is a widely respected global financial media conglomerate that covers global banking, macroeconomics and capital markets, including debt and equity. It also runs a number of industry surveys that have become benchmarks for excellence in various categories of banking and finance. Published each February, Euromoney's Global Private Banking Survey provides a qualitative peer review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. The full survey results are published online at www.euromoney.com.



