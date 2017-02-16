Non-profit setting sail for a successful year

Bahamas Revisited is staring down a fully booked schedule of trips for 2017, as the non-profit’s founder, Steven Cartwright, puts the winds in his sail for another successful year of philanthropy.

The company, which was launched two years ago, has grown by leaps and bounds and has created a new experience for visitors and locals who want to visit the islands of The Bahamas aboard a 70-foot schooner called Beacon Won. The vessel and its crew begin 2017 sailings on March 4.

For each paying customer who sails away with Cartwright and his crew, Bahamas Revisited offers an all-expense paid trip for a student to experience an adventure of a lifetime.

“Each charter guest pays with the knowledge that a portion of what they spend will be used to cover the expense for a Bahamian youth to experience a trip for free,” Cartwright said.

“We ultimately aim to ensure that by the time our students have graduated from high school they would have sailed the Exuma Cays, or explored caves in Long Island, or fished off the coast of Abaco.”

Cartwright has worked with young people for more than a decade and said he understands what a little exposure can do to empower the country’s youth and redirect their energy into more positive outlets.

Bahamas Revisited partnered with Beacon Won in March of 2015 with the goal of exposing the best that The Bahamas has to offer to both foreign and local groups. While the partnership has been a good one, Cartwright said he is working toward owning his own boat, which will provide more flexibility for him and the business.

While Bahamas Revisited has a busy year ahead, Cartwright said there is still one or two opportunities for a group to sail in June. He is determined to fill his schedule in order to get as many young people as he can aboard the ship for this year.

“I believe very strongly that the ocean has much to teach our youth, and I hope that by exposing the beauty of our country we will inspire more young people to get involved in protecting our resources and building a Bahamas we can all be proud of,” Cartwright said.

Bahamas Revisited is a registered non-profit with 501(c)(3) non-profit status, which means Americans who sail with Bahamas Revisited can file the trip in their tax returns for deductions.



