Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas wins Expedia award

On January 30, Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas received Expedia’s coveted “Top Bahamas Partner of the Year” award in recognition of the hotel’s outstanding performance and partnership throughout 2016. The Expedia event took place at the Nassau Art Gallery of The Bahamas as part of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Zein Issa-Nakash, vice president of marketing for SuperClubs, the parent company of Breezes Bahamas, said, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award as it truly highlights our dedication and commitment to serving our new and loyal customers. We have seen immense business growth while collaborating with Expedia and look forward to our continued partnership in years to come.”

Expedia, Inc. is one of the world’s leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes some of the world’s most trusted online travel brands.



