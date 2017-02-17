Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas wins Expedia award

Published: Feb 17, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

On January 30, Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas received Expedia’s coveted “Top Bahamas Partner of the Year” award in recognition of the hotel’s outstanding performance and partnership throughout 2016. The Expedia event took place at the Nassau Art Gallery of The Bahamas as part of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Zein Issa-Nakash, vice president of marketing for SuperClubs, the parent company of Breezes Bahamas, said, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award as it truly highlights our dedication and commitment to serving our new and loyal customers. We have seen immense business growth while collaborating with Expedia and look forward to our continued partnership in years to come.”

Expedia, Inc. is one of the world’s leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes some of the world’s most trusted online travel brands.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links