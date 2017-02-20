‘Serious’ long-term planning needed for tourism, says IDB official

The Bahamas needs “serious” vision planning for the next 30 years if it is to remain competitive in its tourism sector, especially as the country has maxed out the product it currently offers, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) General Manager Therese Turner-Jones told Guardian Business recently. The country has to pay special attention to climate change and what that will do to the industry, she said.

Turner-Jones, who is the first Bahamian general manager at the IDB and first female general manager of the Caribbean, said 30 years is a short time but insisted that a lot of changes can occur in that time, especially with climate change and sea level rise a real threat to the islands of The Bahamas.

“It's great to have a warm beach, but we have to think about coastal erosion and climate change,” she said. “We have to think, ‘Will we even have these beaches in 30 years?’”

Turner-Jones said she does not envision tourism ever going away, but insisted The Bahamas' product in its current form might not be sustainable. She added that the experiences of cultural and adventure tourism have to be expanded if The Bahamas is to remain competitive, especially as beaches are lost to inundation due to sea level rise or erosion as a result of climate change.

“Are we building up our sea walls and looking at coastal management,” she said.

The IDB general manager said the country could create ways to keep the money tourists spend in the local economy, instead of repatriating it by way of imports.

“There are opportunities to think about what we could be doing more of and how we diversify the economy more,” said Turner-Jones.

“There is always room to deepen the integration of tourism as a sector and other parts of the economy. We don't have a whole lot of resources because we're small. We don't have large swathes of land where you can do good agriculture. But there are ways we can lessen the import content of tourism so that more of it (money) stays here.”

She said an IDB study found that Bahamian taxpayers are heavily subsidizing the tourism industry. Meantime, much of the money that comes into the country from the industry goes back out to cover imports that keep the tourism sector running.

According to Turner-Jones, The Bahamas also has to improve its productivity levels to keep on par with countries whose tourism sectors hire the best and brightest.



