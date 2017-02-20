Turner-Jones: Bahamas has to invest in education, social welfare to stay competitive

The Bahamas has to invest in education and social welfare if it is to stay competitive in the region, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) General Manager Therese Turner-Jones told Guardian Business recently.

Turner-Jones said the country's inordinately high murder rate has to be curbed for sectors like tourism to continue to grow. She said men ages 18 to 34 have to be targeted for interventions that cause them to shift the crime culture.

"We have a murder rate per 100,000 that's way beyond anything one would call normal for a country this size, so that needs to be addressed, and you can address that through improving the social infrastructure and services," she said.

Turner-Jones added that the country has to begin to put young men into more productive activities, but moreover she suggested that this country and many of the Latin American and Caribbean countries have to begin to spur cognitive skills and critical thinking earlier on in the lives of our countries' youth.

Last week Turner-Jones attended a workshop sponsored by the IDB where experts discussed how societies could begin to turn on the brains of kids at an early age, so that they have the cognitive skills and critical thinking ability needed to compete in today's world.

At that workshop the IDB launched two flagship publications; one on the social pulse of the Caribbean and the other on early childhood development in the region.

Turner-Jones said it has been found that for every dollar invested in the education of a child, it reaps a return of $17 in the future. She said the IDB study looks at childhood intervention between zero and two years old and between the ages of three and six years.

According to Turner-Jones, The Bahamas and Jamaica have a lot of work to do to improve the education on those islands.

"Our vision for the Caribbean and The Bahamas is that we create an economy that's thriving, where people are safe, productive and happy, so it speaks to all of the needs and challenges," she said. "By focusing on the early years we are touching on an aspect of that."



