Services offered under NHI’s primary care phase revealed

The National Health Insurance Secretariat revealed a full breakdown of services that would be offered by physicians under the $100 million primary care phase, outlining treatment and prevention measures for patients with diabetes, cancer, asthma, hypertension, high cholesterol and mental health issues.

With primary care expected to roll out in May 2017, the secretariat reiterated that certain services would not be included under this particular phase, such as non-primary care specialist, dentist and ophthalmologist/eye care specialist visits.

In a draft document subject to approval by the NHI Authority issued last week, the NHI Secretariat provided an outline of the benefits package for primary care services at the physician level.

“A primary care physician might offer services that are both covered by the primary care benefits package and not. Over time, NHI Bahamas coverage will expand to include additional services, secondary and tertiary, once other health system strengthening activities have advanced and the healthcare system is ready for full implementation.”

Under the primary care phase, pregnant women do not have to pay out of pocket for pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, doctor visits, blood tests to learn their blood type and to check for any diseases, ultrasounds to check the baby’s growth and find out the sex, and screening for genetic defects such as Down syndrome.

Among other illnesses, the secretariat pointed out that cancer is one of the leading causes of death among Bahamians.

“Preventative measures, including regular screening, can help identify cancer at the early stages before it becomes more serious. The primary care package covers specific tests that screen for prostate, breast and cervical cancers, blood tests to assess risks of developing cancer, HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine and high-risk HPV testing for women,” the statement said.

Primary care will also provide treatment for diabetes.

“Approximately one in four Bahamians have diabetes. Additionally, 80 percent of Bahamians are overweight, which significantly increases the risk of developing diabetes,” the secretariat said.

“The primary care benefits package can help persons prevent or manage diabetes through diet and exercise counseling, blood sugar monitoring, at-home glucose monitoring, management assistance through regular doctor visits, and essential medication such as insulin.”

The secretariat acknowledged that “too many Bahamians suffer with mental illness in silence”.

“Left untreated, mental illness can negatively impact your quality of life,” the statement said.

“With the NHI Bahamas primary care benefits package you can receive assessment and diagnosis of mental illness, counseling and medication such as antidepressants.”

Other serious conditions such as hypertension and high cholesterol were addressed.

“Approximately 16 percent of Bahamians aged 25-64 have high cholesterol and one third have high blood pressure,” said the secretariat.

“Primary care benefits help patients through counseling on healthy eating and exercise to lower risk, blood pressure testing and monitoring, blood sugar testing and monitoring, cholesterol screening, analysis of liver and kidney functions, and EKG (electrocardiogram) to assess heart function.”

Patients with asthma will also receive treatment such as EKG of the heart, lung x-ray, and testing of lung function under the primary care phase.



