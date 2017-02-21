Resorts World Bimini is a proud participant in ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

North Bimini – Recently, viewers watched Resorts World Bimini steal the scene in this season of The Bachelor. The 750-acre premier luxury beachfront resort, casino and marina on the Bahamian Out Island of North Bimini took center stage as the backdrop of the episode. While enjoying the newly-opened Hilton at Resorts World Bimini and some of the clearest water in The Bahamas, the remaining ladies furthered their connections with the newest Bachelor, Nick Viall, as they explored the laid-back and charming Caribbean island of Bimini.

With a picturesque marina and Bimini Bay views, as well as an exclusive, sparkling stretch of white sand beach, Resorts World Bimini provided the setting for some of Nick’s most romantic and entertaining dates of the season.

Only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, Resorts World Bimini brings a whole new level of luxury to this colorful locale. Home to the largest marina in The Bahamas and a sprawling beachfront complex, guests of Resorts World Bimini have their choice of soaking up the rays from the four on-property pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic island views, or from a private pool-facing suite, which opens directly into a lagoon style pool. Those seeking a little more action can choose among a world-class casino, on-property water sports, a first-class spa, endless fishing and diving excursions, plus a choice of six restaurants to satisfy any craving.

“It doesn’t get any more romantic than a secluded stretch of white sand beaches, sweeping views of the Atlantic, and the understated tropical ambiance at Resorts World Bimini,” said Vince Angelo, general property manager at Resorts World Bimini. “You don’t have to be The Bachelor to take advantage of Bimini’s seamless blend of luxury and local authenticity. We know that ABC’s viewers will love getting a glimpse of the island’s charm, local flair, and exceptional experiences available on and off property.”

Now, Resorts World Bimini is offering a chance for viewers to experience the scenic locale themselves with the property’s exclusive Romance Packages available for booking now through June 14, 2017. Packages to choose from include:

The Dream Date

You don’t have to be The Bachelor to live the romantic island adventure of your dreams. As seen on Season 21 of ABC’s hit series The Bachelor, this over-the-top package lets you vacation in fairy tale luxury at Resorts World Bimini. After a stylish seaplane arrival, enjoy exclusive accommodations in a spacious luxury suite for three nights, where you’ll have private access to the lagoon pool right from your patio, complete with daily breakfast in bed and champagne upon arrival. Set sail on a catamaran to snorkel the legendary S.S. Sapona Shipwreck, and grow closer with an adrenaline-pumping swim with sharks - cage free. To end your dates in true Bachelor style, intimate dinners await from any of six on property restaurants. Rates begin at $2,775 per night.

The Reality Date

Discover Bimini Bliss in true "Bachelor" fashion with a romantic escape to Resorts World Bimini. The ultimate amorous island getaway awaits with stylish accommodations for two nights and breathtaking island views. Take on your bucket list with a once-in-a-lifetime catamaran ride enjoyed by Nick and his lucky lady to the S.S. Sapona, a nearly 100-year old shipwreck that offers the best snorkeling in Bimini. Cap off your stay by exploring the island by golf cart and bike, and fall in love with this charming, seven-mile island...and each other. Rates begin at $482 per night.

The Bachelor Suite

Your key to the fantasy suite awaits. Enjoy the “suite” life when you experience the new Hilton at Resorts World Bimini exactly like Nick Viall in Season 21 of ABC’s hit series, The Bachelor.

Your exclusive luxury suite opens directly into a sprawling lagoon pool right from your private pool deck, overlooking rows of colorful island villas and offering a secluded island feel fit for a celebrity. Rates begin at $799 per night.

To book the packages, visit loveandluxury.rwbimini.com. For more information on Resorts World Bimini, visit www.rwbimini.com.



