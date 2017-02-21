Mobile post-paid BTC subscribers with unpaid bills off the hook with number portability

When mobile number portability (MNP) launches in The Bahamas, post-paid customers of Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) with outstanding debt obligations will not be required to pay off their balances in order to keep their numbers when migrating to a new carrier.

Despite BTC’s opposition on the matter, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) contended in its final determination published yesterday, that such a requirement would “act as a barrier” to MNP.

MNP is expected to take effect for consumers on April 25, 2017.

BTC and URCA entered into a string of disagreements over whether or not post-paid customers of BTC should satisfy their debt obligations before being allowed to move an existing number to the new carrier.

BeAliv did not provide comments on this matter.

In the case of BTC, post-paid customer information should be on file when contracted and would allow for BTC to follow-up with any outstanding debtors. Therefore, URCA perhaps did not see the need to extend any more credit controls on behalf of BTC.

But one of BTC’s most relevant arguments was the fact that there is no establishment of a credit bureau in the country. This would

allow for businesses to keep a track record of customer debt.

BTC said subscribers being allowed to port their numbers without paying off their debt is not a consistent practice with the porting rules in the region, “namely Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago nor the proposed rules in Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL)”.

“BTC is of the view that licensees’ businesses would be exposed to unnecessary financial risks, especially considering that The Bahamas has no credit bureau to offer protection from unscrupulous subscribers,” the document states.

“BTC suggests that subscribers be required to satisfy the terms of their contract prior to porting.

“In particular, BTC proposed that post-paid customers be allowed to port if their total billed and unbilled account balance is less than the deposit held by their current operator.”

However, URCA expressed its dissatisfaction with BTC’s comments, suggesting that the company already has measures in place to deal with post-paid customers with outstanding balances.

“URCA therefore considers it inappropriate if through the implementation of MNP, operators are afforded an additional lever through which they can improve their credit control practice, by holding hostage a number which does not belong to the operator, and in fact which is more likely to be considered the property of the subscriber, who is the only entity that pays for the use of the number,” the regulator stated.

URCA further defended its position by adding that the approach taken is consistent with extensive consultation on fixed number portability.



