Survey: Majority of bank customers feel there is no consumer protection

The majority of respondents to a retail banking survey carried out by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) do not feel there is “consumer protection in The Bahamas” for retail bank customers.

A whopping 83 percent of respondents to the CPC survey said they found that there is no consumer protection in the retail banking sector for them. The survey also found that more than 72 percent of retail bank customers feel the fees that they pay for their bank’s services are not appropriate for the services that they actually receive.

The CPC, through its research unit, initiated and conducted a consumer banking survey between September and November 2016. The survey was vetted by the Central Bank and was placed on CPC’s Facebook page for individuals to complete. The survey subsequently found that 28 percent of the people surveyed were not even aware that there was a Consumer Protection Commission.

A CPC press release revealed that a total of 598 persons responded to the survey, which was 402 people short of the CPC’s original goal of 1,000.

“The purpose of the survey was to gauge public opinion and perception on the services provided by local clearing banks, and the level of fees associated with the provision of those services,” said the release.

The survey found that 82.6 percent of the respondents felt there were too many bank fees, while 2.2 percent or 13 persons said there were too few fees.

More than 63 percent of respondents felt they were not properly apprised of fee changes within the commercial bank they do business with, while almost 16 percent found that they knew of changes “sometimes”.

In terms of consumer redress, 63.4 percent of the people surveyed indicated that they filed a dispute or complaint with their bank. Of that number, 38 percent indicated that their dispute was not handled in a timely manner, and 38 percent found that when the dispute was settled, it was settled to their satisfaction.

According to the survey, only 36.1 percent of respondents indicated they would recommend their bank to family, friends or associates. An overwhelming 51.8 noted they would not, and 11 percent did not respond to the question on the survey.

The Consumer Protection Commission is the government agency that has primary responsibility for policing and enforcing the consumer protection legislation of The Bahamas, namely the Consumer Protection Act 2006 and also Chapter 337B of the Statute Laws of The Bahamas.



